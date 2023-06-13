AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Lions Club District 2-T1 announced it is partnering with the American Red Cross of Greater North Texas in an effort to help those who were displaced by area flooding.

According to the Lions Club, the Lions Alert mobile kitchen will be feeding flooding evacuees lunch and dinner through Sunday.

“Countless volunteer hours went into completing this project and more volunteers, and donations, will eventually be needed to help Lions fulfill their ‘We Serve’ mission,” said a news release from the Lions Club District 2-T1.

The Lions Club said this was the first time the mobile kitchen was deployed in response to a local disaster. The mobilization of the kitchen was made possible with donations and a grant from Lions Club International Foundation.

The Lions Club said lunch will be served to those at the shelter from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Members of the Lions Club who want to volunteer can fill out an online form.

Donations can be made to the Panhandle Of Texas Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 489, Wheeler, TX 79096, and note “Disaster Relief” in the memo or through Venmo @LionsT21.