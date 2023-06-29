AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lightning strikes the Earth about 25 million times a year. Even though lightning can occur at any time during the year, the most common months are June to August.

Lightning can often be a forgotten hazard. A strike can be around 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hotter than the surface of the sun. The National Weather Service Severe Weather Program Coordinator Aaron Treadway explained how lightning forms within thunderstorm clouds.

“There’s a lot of movement between the hail, rain and the ice crystals. They all create static electricity,” said Treadway. “You get negative charges that develop at the bottom of the cloud, with positive charges up at the top of the cloud, and on the surface of the earth. And as we all know, opposites attract when it comes to electricity.”

There are many types of lightning with the the three main types being in-cloud, cloud to cloud, and cloud to ground lightning.

“There’s three main types of lightning there is in-cloud lightning, where the the charges are attracted to each other within one single cloud, cloud to cloud lightning, where they are attracted between the charges between different clouds,” said NWS Amarillo’s Warning Coordination Meteorologist Joanne Culin. “Then the one that’s most dangerous to us is cloud to ground lightning, and that’s the one that we have to be most careful of.”

Due to lightning, lightning detection networks are very important to improve safety and to also stop operations before lightning arrives. According to Earth Networks, whether it’s protecting expensive equipment, sensitive materials, or human lives, organizations need total lightning detection to guide their decisions.

“The main line detection tool that we use in the National Weather Service is the GOES geostationary lightning mapper,” said Treadway. “But there are also private lightning detection networks from private companies like by Vaisala and Earth networks.”

According to the National Weather Service as of June 29, 2023, there have been six fatalities in the U.S. Two of those deaths occurred in the state of Texas. The oldest victim was 48 years old and the youngest at 6 years old.

“We were averaging about 20 fatalities a year, which the good news there is that that’s about cut in half from the early 2000s,” said Treadway. “Interviews like this, education from TV meteorologists and from the National Weather Service, are helping people stay weather aware and take the safety actions from lightning.”

One phrase to keep in mind is “when thunder roars, go indoor.” Lightning is one of the most dangerous weather phenomena. Strikes can actually reach as far as 10 to 15 miles outside of a cloud. Treadway explained that it doesn’t have to be raining on top of you to get a cloud to ground lightning strike.

“If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning as it can strike well away from the actual core of the thunderstorm or where the rain area is,” explained Culin. The best places to go are inside of a structure or a hardtop car. The metal frame of the car will protect you from lightning.”

Treadway said one way to stay safe from lightning starts with knowing the forecast when planning outdoor activities and summer vacations. Waiting about thirty minutes after the last clap of thunder to resume outdoor activities is also another safety tip.