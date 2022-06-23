AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With school out of session and summer vacations in full swing, turnout for blood donations has seen a decrease. Due to low donor turnout so far this summer, Coffee Memorial Blood Center is offering blood donors an extra incentive on Fridays and Saturdays this month.

All successful blood donors will receive a “Lifeguard” blood donor beach towel if they donate on Friday or Saturday for the rest of June, according to the center. Donors can also receive other items throughout the week from summer t-shirts, pints of ice cream, and even a gallon of milk.

Also, those who stop by Coffee Memorial Blood Center on June 24 can participate in their “Boots and Badges” event. They will be providing food for all of those who come and donate blood that day.