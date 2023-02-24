AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention invite the community to “Mental Health Parent Night” on Monday.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, at the Life Church Amarillo which is located at 8600 Canyon Dr.

According to the release, this event aims to equip and encourage parents with essentials that can help them care for their kids dealing with mental health challenges.

For more information contact Sebastian Roanhaus at (816) 705 6970.