AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Life Challenge of Amarillo (LCA) will host a “Light to the Lost” banquet at 6:00 p.m. on May 5 in the Grand Plaza Civic Center.

According to a LCA press release, tickets are $50 per person which includes dinner provided by YoungBloods Cafe. LCA said proceeds are used to benefit people recovering from addictions.

The event will also have silent auction items and testimonies according to LCA.

For more information on the “Light to the Lost” banquet and how to reserve a table call Daniel Spitler (540) 336-4611.