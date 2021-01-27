Liberal Police Department investigating attempted murder

LIBERAL, Kan. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Liberal Police Department reported that they are investigating an attempted murder at the 1500 block of Fairview.

According to the LPD, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Fairview for a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man with three stab wounds to his abdomen said LPD.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to LPD, the man was in a fight with two other men when one of the other men grabbed a knife and stabbed him three times.

LPD officers executed search warrants in the 500 block of N. Cain and the 700 block of E. Curtis as part of the investigation.

LPD said a 25-year-old and a 20-year-old have been placed in the Seward County Jail an affidavit has been prepared and presented to the Seward County Attorney seeking the charge of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

LPD is asking for additional information.