LIBERAL, Kansas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Liberal Fire Department released information regarding a Sunday morning fire at a restaurant on East Pancake Boulevard.

According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of East Pancake Boulevard around 6:53 a.m. Sunday on a report of a restaurant on fire. When officials arrived at the scene, firefighters found “heavy smoke issuing from the building” and found that the fire was in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

When firefighters entered the restaurant, the release said they were about to quickly knock down the main body of the fire in the kitchen, which had spread to the restaurant’s attic.

Officials said the fire was declared under control at 8:17 a.m., which caused “extensive” damage to the restaurant’s kitchen, main dining room and attic, with the rest of the building experiencing heat and smoke damage.