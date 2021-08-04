Leslie Ishmael creates non-profit “Donation House” to help out area residents in need

MIAMI, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The need to serve and help out others as much as she possibly can. That is what drove Leslie Ishmael to recently create her own non-profit.

“Welcome to the donation house. Leave what you can take what you can, there’s no charge. Doesn’t get any better than that. It’s a blessing,” said Miles Cook, Donation House Donor.

That’s what awaited Cook, who recently donated clothes multiple times to Ishmael’s Donation House in Miami.

“You donate free of charge and she allows you to take what you need, free of charge. We thought that was most excellent,” said Cook.

At the Donation House, people can come to donate items or pick up something they are in need of.

“I’m blessed because other people are blessed with the things that they have and they give it to me. So I’m blessed. I’m blessed to be able to give it to somebody else. So these blessings just keep snowballing to everybody. I’m getting these chills,” said Ishmael.

Ishmael has a heart for helping others and said Miami is a giving community. Which was the driving force of creating the Donation House.

“I’m a supervisor at the transfer station. So people are always bringing in clothes and donations and stuff. They kept bringing in like furniture and stuff like that. When we had those fires years ago, in Fritch, there was homes that was destroyed and then there’s other fires and stuff like that. I started donating and then it started really snowballing,” said Ishmael.

Ishmael’s goal for Donation House?

“I don’t want to miss somebody. That’s what I’m so afraid of. I can’t miss somebody. You have to take care of yourself, your family, your neighbors in your neighborhood. That’s what’s important. That’s what you got to do. It’s only right,” said Ishmael.

Ishmael said people can come by the Donation House on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information on how you can donate or pick up items from the Donation House, you can contact Leslie Ishmael at 806-323-2115 or on the Donation House Facebook page.