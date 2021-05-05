Lelia Lake man dead after being hit by truck

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One Lelia Lake man has died after being hit by a truck tractor towing two semi-trailers.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 12:35 a.m. this morning (May 5) a 2020 Freightliner was southbound on US 287, towing two semi-trailers. A man, 28-year-old Clayton Shields was walking south on the inside lane of the road.

DPS said that the truck moved from the outside lane to the inside lane “due to an emergency vehicle on the outside shoulder” but the driver did not see Shields in the roadway, and was “unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.”

Shields was pronounced dead on the scene by a Donley County Justice of the Peace.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation.