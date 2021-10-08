LEGO Camps coming to Amarillo in November

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Parks and Recreation announced LEGO Robotics Camps will happen in November. There will be “different opportunities to build, engineer and explore,” they said.

The event will introduce participants to the fundamental principles of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), as well as give them the chance to explore such skills by building mechanical objects with their collection of legos, the department said.

There are dates and sessions available for ages 2 and older. These include Tiny Tots, Elementary and Middle School-Age, and Family Fun Camps. Each session costs $15 and the space available is limited. You can find more information here.