Legislators rally for early childhood education

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early education is an important part of a child’s life, especially for kids in low-income households.

This is why each year the “Children at Risk” organization rallies for legislation related to early childhood education. This year the rally and presentation were virtual.

Several organizations gathered to discuss the importance of children receiving early and high-quality education.

Advocates at the virtual rally stressed two goals, one being the importance of increasing access to affordable childcare and strengthening the early childhood education workforce.

They also discussed COVID-19 and the effect on early education centers to remain open, which according to vice president of “Children at Risk,” Mandi Kimball has increased childcare deserts in the state.

It is something Senator Kel Seliger said should not be accepted.



“We must not ever ever accept a legislative session where we don’t make some progress. We have millions of kids we have a budget of 250 billion dollars and we have a future for which we must plan,” Senator Seliger stated.

Senator Seliger also discussed the health concerns of children and teachers.

The senator said he re-filed the “parents right to know” bill which says a parent has the right to know how many students are unvaccinated on campus.

Advocates and lawmakers also discussed raising the pay for those teaching and working in the early childhood education field.

The 87th Texas legislature’s regular session is ongoing right now. It will end on May 31.