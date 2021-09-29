Leftwoods to host ‘Vagina Monologues’ presentation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Women’s March announced Leftwoods is set to host “The Vagina Monologues” presentation on Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.

They said the event will happen along with a March of Women’s Reproductive Rights happening at 11 a.m. at Elwood Park on that same day. Other marches are also scheduled across the country.

The Vagina Monologues, by Eve Ensler, is composed of a compilation of hundreds of interviews with women discussing the word often deemed “unmentionable”, according to the Amarillo Women’s March. In a press release, they said the monologue’s content goes from “humorous” to “heart wrenching.”

Admission will be by donation and all proceeds will go to Texas Equal Access Fund. After the Vagina Mologues, singer and songwriter CeCe Censor will play starting at 7 p.m.

For more information, you can call Jami Lyons at 433-0925, or Kathie Greer at 236-8587.