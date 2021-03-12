Lefors water quality restored, boil water notice ended

LEFORS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Lefors, the Boil Water Notice established on March 9 has been ended.

Said the announcement, “The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of March 12, 2021.”