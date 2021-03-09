Lefors under boil water notice due to water main break

LEFORS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City, Lefors is currently under a boil water notice due to a water main break.

The City said that the Lefors Municipal Water System has been required to notify all customers to boil water before consumption (washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Said the release, “Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these instructions.”

The release continued that to ensure harmful bacteria and other microbes are destroyed, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before consumption. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

“In lieu of boiling,” continued the release, “individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.”

When it is no longer necessary, the City said that the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe to drink.

“Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly,” said the City, “You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.”