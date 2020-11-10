Lefors ISD moving to virtual learning on Wednesday

LEFORS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Lefors Independent School District released the following statement Tuesday night regarding the change on Facebook:

“Due to multiple exposures and to do what is in the best interest of our students and staff, Lefors ISD will begin virtual learning for ALL students on Wednesday. Please report to school tomorrow so that we can make sure that everyone receives a device and instructions. If you are already in quarantine we will contact you with further instructions. We will plan on returning to campus the Monday after Thanksgiving Break. If you have any questions or concerns please contact Mrs. Porter.”

Gray County, where Lefors is located, has 584 confirmed cases, 11 deaths, 457 recoveries, and 116 active cases as of this post.

