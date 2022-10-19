AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the League of Women Voters released a Nonpartisan Voters Guide throughout Canyon and Amarillo for the upcoming November midterm elections.

According to the news release, the guides aim to provide information on voting locations, hours, and answers from candidates to questions posed by the League.

“We were very pleased to have 100% participation in the Voters Guide by local candidates in contested races,” Kay Porter, Voters Guide director for the League said. The guide includes all statewide and local races she added.

Officials add that the guides will be distributed to local businesses, libraries, and offices on Oct. 24. LWV said the voter’s guide will also be printed in Spanish.

“There are over 100 locations where Voters Guides are available. The main ones are: Public libraries in Amarillo, Canyon, Claude, Borger and Panhandle; Grocery stores such as United, Fiesta Foods, Market 33, and Eat Rite; Coffee shops such as Palace and Roasters; Community centers such as Wesley, Kids Inc., Hilltop Senior Citizens, Black Historical Cultural Center, and the Warford Center; Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Student centers at Amarillo College and WTAMU; and most retirement centers, nursing homes and assisted living facilities,” Porter said.

For more information on the League of Women, voters guide contact Kay Porter at 214-455-1143.