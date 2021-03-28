League of Women Voters is pushing to register more people to vote as May election draws near

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — May 1st is Election Day with several local races on the ballot.

The League of Women Voters is pushing to register more people to vote, especially those who will be 18 or older by election day.

April 1st is the last day voters can register to vote and be eligible to vote in the May 1st election.

The League of Women Voters’ Voter Registration Coordinator, Jami Cowart, said she hopes the excitement of the November election carries over.

“We kind of hope the momentum is still swinging in the direction of people wanting to vote and wanting to get involved in their elections. We have an election may the 1st and that is just as important, if not more important than the one in November, so we are hoping people still excited about voting,” said Cowart.

Cowart said local elections are important because they affect you on a more personal level.

“They can hear you on a more local level. You probably have better access to them than you would your state or national representatives and you can let them know what you want to see in your community,” said Cowart.

Cowart also addressed Texas Senate Bill 7, which would make sweeping changes to Texas voting.

“So the League of Women Voters is opposed to Senate Bill 7. It restricts when and where you can vote, it makes the timeframe not quite as expanded as it has been. We want it to be easier and more accessible to vote and right now it’s illegal to take photography or do any videography inside the polls and Senate Bill 7 would allow for that, which could be intimidating for some voters,” added Cowart.

She said the best way to let your representatives know your stance on Senate Bill 7 is to contact them.

“They want to hear from their constituents and that is really the only way they know what we want is to contact them. Email them, call them,” said Cowart.

The League of Women Voters will be hosting two virtual candidate forums on April 11th and 18th so voters can find out who is running and what they want to do.

The League of Women Voters will next be at West Texas A&M University’s Jack B. Kelley Student Center on Wednesday from 11 to 1.