League of Women Voters and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center team up to fight maternal mortality

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Knowing where and how to access prenatal care is an important topic for expecting mothers in the area. One that could mean the difference between life and death for both mother and the baby.

“There’s been a lot of talk recently, a lot of attention to the fact that the maternal mortality rates have gone up,” said Dr. Teresa Baker, Texas Tech Physicians OB/GYN. “In Texas especially, and we know that has affected women of color more than it has affected other pregnant moms.”

Dr. Baker will be serving as the keynote speaker for the meeting and says one aspect of fighting maternal mortality is moms to be simply knowing where to get care.

“I’ll be talking about the things we know cause increased maternal mortality and infant mortality,” she said. “Those things that we’ve seen especially in our area. I’ll also be talking about prenatal care and the importance of prenatal care and how to access prenatal care, especially for those that don’t have a lot of resources or need a community clinic that’s closer to them.”

Getting proper care and attention now can potentially lead to early detection and prevention later.

“But now what we understand is that during pregnancy, it’s like a window into a woman’s soul for the rest of their lives,” she said. “So, if they have blood pressure issues during pregnancy, we know that they’re at higher risk of having issues later in their life. Same thing with diabetes.”

After all, when it comes to health, knowledge is power.

“One of the things we need to get out there, is how women can apply for pregnancy Medicaid,” she said. “Where to start the application process, because that’s usually the biggest thing that slows down the access to care.”

The Prenatal Care Community Meeting is this Thursday, October 28th, at 7 p.m. at the Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum, located at 901 North Hayden.