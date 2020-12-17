POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The lawsuit filed by the family who had four of their kids die from phosphine poisoning had been dismissed.
The motion was issued in a Potter County Court on Monday.
The kids died in January of 2015 after the family used a pesticide under their house in the 1300 Block of Carolyn.
The Balderas family filed suit against United Phosphorus Limited, the manufacturers of the pesticide that allegedly led to the accidental poisonings.
The family claimed the instructions and warnings were not in Spanish.
No one in the family nor the person who provided it were licensed to use the pesticide.
Several other members of the family were hospitalized but did survive.
