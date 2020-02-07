Lawsuit dismissed involving 2016 Perryton officer-involved shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A case filed by the parents of a disabled man who was shot by Perryton Police against the City of Perryton, and the officer who fired at him has been dismissed.

That is the official ruling of a federal court judge in Amarillo.

The judge ruled that the officer is entitled to qualified immunity and was granted a summary judgment, which fully disposes the case.

As we previously reported, police said the 20-year-old man was seen dressed in body armor. The man was confronted and police said he reached into his pocket. That is when they shot him.

The weapon turned out to be a pellet gun.

