Lawmakers working on plan to tackle nationwide meth problem

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — National Lawmakers are working to pass legislation that would tackle the threat posed by Methamphetamine.

It doesn’t matter what day of the week it is. Potter County sheriffs are finding hard drugs whenever they head out on the interstate.

“It’s just flowing up and down our highways. And that’s the hardest part,” said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas. Which is leading to more crime in the Amarillo area.

“You can almost turn any criminal activity where there’s a theft involved back to the use of drugs,” Sheriff Thomas said.

The drug of choice – Methamphetamine.

“All those drugs are coming across the border and coming into communities like Amarillo,” said Sen. John Cornyn, (R) Texas.

Senator Cornyn blames the Biden administration’s Mexican border policies.

“They decided to reverse most of the, most of the Trump era regulation when it came immigration and the like,” he said.

But California Democrat Scott Peters disagrees.

“I’m not sure you could point to a policy change by the by administration that’s had an effect on it,” said Peters. “Smuggling drugs has always been a challenge for us.”

Peters is the co-sponsor of a bipartisan bill. It would task The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy with developing a plan to fight Methamphetamine.

“This is becoming a bigger, bigger issue,” Peters said. “So we want a national strategy to deal with and reduce the risk of use and overdose.”

“I have several families that would love to have that situation taken care of right now and get their loved one back,” Sheriff Thomas said.

For those families, it’s a plan that couldn’t come, soon enough.