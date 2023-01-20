Update: This story has been updated to remove the names of the individuals who were charged.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety recently partnered with the Amarillo Police Department, along with Homeland Security Investigators, in an operation, aimed at combating human trafficking.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, officials conducted a joint operation that identified and apprehended individuals who allegedly solicited prostitution. Police identified five individuals through this operation

Officials explain that “solicitation of prostitution” is a state jail felony charge that involves an individual offering or agreeing to pay a fee to another person to engage in sexual conduct.