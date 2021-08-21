Law Enforcement Torch Run and pancake breakfast event benefits Special Olympics Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was some good eating and fire truck pulling this morning at the Law Enforcement Torch Run benefitting Special Olympics Texas.

The event was held at Randall County Fire Depart Station 1 and featured a fire truck pull and pancake breakfast with sausage, coffee and juice, all served by LETR volunteers.

The fire truck pull featured teams of 12 playing “tug of war” with a fire truck in the name of SOT athletes and competing for prizes.

