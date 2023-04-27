UPDATE: 9:29 p.m.

The Canyon Police Department reports that there were no injuries reported and officers are investigating the call.

UPDATE: 9:12 p.m.

According to a WT Buff Alert, an all-clear was given and it is “safe to resume normal activities.”

UPDATE: 9:08 p.m.

Canyon Police provided more information on the situation.

The Canyon Police Department reports that officers received a call of shots fired in the area with someone potentially being injured.

Police said they are making entry into the house.

Original Story

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that multiple law enforcement officers are responding to a situation in the 300 block of 28th St.

There is a police presence in the 300 block of 28th St according to CPD.

An alert from West Texas A&M University Buff Alert is telling the campus community to avoid the area of the 300 block of 28th St south of Founder’s Hall stating that Canyon Police are working an active situation in the area.

Officials with West Texas A&M University said University Police are asking the campus community to avoid the area and “be vigilant of your surroundings, and if you see something, say something.”