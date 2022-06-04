Update 5 p.m.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, officers have arrested the barricaded subject.

The subject was identified as Katasha Justine Woodward, who was wanted on charges of Criminal Trespass and Criminal Mischief.

Officers ask to avoid the area while they clean up the neighborhood.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, officials are responding to a barricaded subject at 5126 Chisholm Trail after a warrant was attempted to be served.

Randall County added that through traffic of 53rd is being blocked off and added there is no threat to the public.

