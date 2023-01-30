AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from numerous local law enforcement agencies came together on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 to conduct a two-day joint operation aimed at cracking down on local violent crime, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials conducted 181 traffic stops which resulted in 34 arrests, 21 of which were for felonies, according to the release. Officials also confiscated a number of drugs and weapons, including:

10 grams of cocaine;

One gram of fentanyl;

64 grams of methamphetamine;

Six handguns;

Three rifles.

Texas DPS officials stated in the release that 17 felony warrants were also served in the operation, while two stolen vehicles and $14,000 in stolen property were also recovered in the incident.

The agencies involved in the incident included:

Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents;

Texas DPS Highway Patrol;

Amarillo Police Department Special Operations Division;

Amarillo PD Criminal Investigations Division;

Potter County Sheriff’s Office;

Randall County Sheriff’s Office;

Homeland Security Investigations;

Drug Enforcement Administration;

Federal Bureau of Investigations;

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms;

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office;

Lubbock, Texas Anti-Gang Unit Officers.

“The operation targeted individuals involved in violent and gun-related offenses in neighborhoods identified as high-crime areas,” the release said. “…This operation highlights the partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement partners working together to pursue justice and make our communities safe for all.”