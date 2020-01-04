Law enforcement offer tips to remember when passing a school bus on the road

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kids will head back to school for the second semester next week and law enforcement is taking extra steps to make sure they get to school and back home safely.

That means reminding the public about school bus safety. This is a preventive measure the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety are taking in response to what they call a growing problem.

Friday, they held a joint press conference to remind everyone when they can and cannot pass a school bus. Texas Transportation code says all drivers must stop when a bus is stopped and operating a visual sign, either red flashing lights or a stop sign.

Potter County Sheriff, Brian Thomas, said the problem is not necessarily in residential neighborhoods but more so in rural areas.

“The school bus stops and they go, well, what’s this for? And then they just take off and drive around it, and so that’s what we want to avoid,” Sheriff Thomas said. “They just need to understand when that school bus is stopped and it’s got the flashing lights on there, you have to stop.”

However, you will not have to stop every time you approach a stopped school bus, only where there is no physical barrier. That means you will not have to stop for a school bus on the other side of a divided highway with a median. Drivers must stop on a road or highway that is two-way or only divided by a left-turning lane. Kids could be entering or exiting the bus from either side of the road.

Sheriff Thomas said this extra push is about reminding everyone that illegally passing school buses is a serious problem. He said in the future, they will consider placing school resource officers on school buses to alert law enforcement when someone illegally passes them.

Texas transportation code says you will face a misdemeanor charge and pay a fine between $500-$1,250 for passing a school bus when you should not on the first offense. After that, the fines and punishment only get steeper.

