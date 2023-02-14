AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit reports that a recent search in south Amarillo led to the discovery of stolen vehicles and multiple narcotics earlier this month.

According to the PABTU, a search was conducted at 315 W Loop 335 South in reference to possible stolen vehicles on Feb. 9.

Officials said that during their search four alleged stolen vehicles were found with an estimated value of $275,000 with the vehicles potentially having been stolen from Oklahoma City, Dallas, Houston, and Plainview.

Law enforcement said narcotics were also found during the search including 45 pounds of marijuana, six ounces of cocaine, and 500 THC vape cartridges were found. Officers also reported finding three firearms.

The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit said that no arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.