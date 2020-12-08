Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to host virtual event on improving health through nutrition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) has announced it will host Feed Your Mind: Nourish Your Body from noon – 1 p.m. on Dec. 10. The webinar will be available on Zoom.

“For many, the holiday season brings a wealth of happiness and purpose as well as stress,” Angela Knapp Eggers, senior director, said. “We want to provide guidance and potential lifestyle pointers to help people get through the next few weeks without worrying about weight gain or nutritional discrepancies. This presentation helps both women and their families. What a great time to have someone give us helpful tips.”

The event, says the University, will feature a presentation from guest speakers Jennifer Phy, D.O., TTUHSC, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology, and Christine Garner, Ph.D., TTUHSC associate professor of pediatrics. Phy is leading a team of researchers who are developing a new dietary approach to managing life for women who suffer from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), the most common endocrine disorder in reproductive-aged women. She will discuss how the endocrine system is fragile and how food choices can lead to unintended consequences like weight gain, diabetes, PCOS and disease.

Garner’s interests, says the University, involve maternal and child health from a nutritional perspective. The majority of her research has centered on maternal obesity and breastfeeding. She will share tips for helping children learn good eating habits that promote better behavior and health.

“The institute works to promote research specific to women’s health, to provide advanced education to health care professionals and to enrich the lives of women and girls through community programs,” Executive Director Connie Tyne said, “We are thrilled to provide this much-needed resource for our communities in Amarillo, Lubbock, San Angelo, Midland, Corpus Christi, Dallas, and Fort Worth.”

Registration for these free webinars can be found here.