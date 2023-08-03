AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced that the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health will host its next free Lunch & Learn event on Aug. 16.

According to organizers, the “Out of This World Adversity Brought Back to Earth with Faith and Logic” event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room, located at 410 S. Taylor St. Lunch and door prizes will be available for attendees.

Organizers noted that the event will feature a presentation from Evelyn Husband-Thompson, the wife of the late astronaut Rick Husband and the author of “High Calling: The Courageous Life and Faith of Space Shuttle Columbia Commander Rick Husband.”

In 2003 the Space Shuttle Columbia broke apart over Texas before it was able to return to earth, killing the seven astronauts that were on board including Husband, organizers detailed.

Those interested in attending the event can email angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu or call 806-414-9941 to register for the event as space is limited, organizers said.