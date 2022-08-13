AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture.”

Officials said the event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on August 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room located on, 410 S. Taylor Street.

TTUHSC said the event will be free for guests but registration is required and space is limited. TTUHSC adds that door prizes will be presented.

According to a TTUHSC news release, the lunch will feature a presentation from Rakhshanda Layeequr Rahman, M.D., a TTUHSC professor of surgery and the founder of Blueprint to Leadership.

“I often wonder what the single most crucial part of successful leadership is,” Angela Knapp Eggers, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health senior director, said. “Dr. Rahman has been a successful leader in the health care space and beyond for many years, and she has some incredible tools to help people lead with authenticity and integrity. I’m excited to hear her presentation.”

Officials said Rahman, the guest speaker, is an educator, mentor and surgeon. She was born and raised in Pakistan where her parents had an extraordinary focus on education. She completed her medical degree and surgical training in Pakistan and came to the United States in 2002. She is also the founder of “Papa’s Legacy Foundation,” a non-profit organization, named after her father, that provides college scholarships.

“The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health works to promote research specific to women’s health, to provide advanced education to health care professionals and to enrich the lives of women and girls through community programs,” Executive Director Connie Tyne said, “We are thrilled to provide this much-needed resource for our community in Amarillo.”

Anyone interested can RSVP by calling Angela Knapp at (806) 414-9941.

For more information on the event visit, here.