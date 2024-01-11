AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced it will host its annual Day of the Woman event from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza, and will feature a key presentation on mental health advocacy.

TTUHSC officials detailed that documentary filmmaker and suicide prevention activist Kevin Hines will give a presentation focused on hope through mental health. After trying to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge, Hines’ memoir, “Cracked, Not Broken: Surviving and Thriving After a Suicide Attempt” became an award-winning documentary. Hines now speaks to audiences and has been recognized for his efforts to improve the lives of, and attitude toward, people with mental illness.

“It is crucial to note that the discussions during this event may be intense and emotionally challenging,” Angela Knapp Eggers, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health senior director, said. ‘We encourage attendees to approach the subject with sensitivity and empathy. Our goal is to break the stigma surrounding mental health and provide a platform for healing and understanding.”

TTUHSC officials said that tickets to the event are $20, with tables of eight available for reservation for $150. Dinner will be included with registration, and registration for the event is required for attendance. Those interested in attending the event can do so by calling 806-414-9941 or emailing angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu.

Mental health professionals will be present at the event to offer support and resources, said TTUHSC, but reiterated that those in attendance should use discretion and be advised that it may contain triggering content for some individuals.