AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women`s Health is set to host the “Lunch & Learn: Keep Calm and Merry On” event, aiming to help people navigate through holiday stress.

The event is set from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room, located at 410 S. Taylor Street.

Officials said the event is free but space is limited and registration is required in order to attend.

According to a news release, the event will feature a presentation from Amanda Mathias, senior vice president of Clinical Policy and Innovation, and the regional director for the Texas Panhandle at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.

“Study after study indicates a majority of Americans feel their mental health is negatively impacted by the holidays,” Angela Knapp Eggers, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health senior director, said. “From holiday shopping during a season of inflation to managing children’s excitement to navigating difficult family dynamics, the holiday season certainly has some mental health pitfalls.”

According to the release, Mathias hasa doctorate in “Philosophy in Marriage and Family Therapy,” and is also a licensed marriage and family therapist with another license as a professional counselor. Mathias has 20 years of experience in both community social services and community mental health.

To register for this event, those interested are asked to contact Angela Knapp to RSVP at 806-414-9941.