AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is set to host “Girl Power: Girls In Real Life” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

TTUHSC detailed that check-in will be at 5:30 p.m., and tickets are priced at $5 per person. Officials encourage girls from Fifth to eighth grade to attend with a female guardian.

According to a TTUHSC press release, Amarillo native Taylor Paige Henderson, who recently played young Winifred Sanderson in Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2, will be the keynote speaker encouraging girls to grow their self-confidence.

“Adolescence can be a challenging time in any girl’s life,” Ashley Forti, assistant director of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, said. “Girl Power provides parents and guardians great tools from health care professionals and counselors on how to navigate experiences in their daughter’s life.”

TTUHSC officials listed additional speakers and activities that the event will include:

“I Get it From My Momma,” presented by Tim Bowles, senior clinical department administrator at TTUHSC School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics

“I’m Not a Regular Mom, I’m a Cool Mom,” presented by Whitney Chapman, the lead counselor at North Heights Alternative School

“Let’s Go Coconuts!” presented by dance instructor Christina Monteith

TTUHSC said guests will be offered dinner, photos, door prizes, a t-shirt, and more.

For more information and to register, visit the Laura Bush Institute website or contact the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at 806 414-9904.