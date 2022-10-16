AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health invites girls and their moms to the “You Glow Girl” GiRL Power event.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Amarillo Civic Center, officials add that check-ins will be held at 5:30 p.m.

According to the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, registration starts at $5 per person and is targeted at girls ages 10 to 14 years old.

Officials stated that “You Glow Girl” will feature food, t-shirts, Zumba, and door prizes.

GiRL Power is a non-profit organization that aims to empower, educate & prepare young girls for life’s challenges.

To register for the “You Glow Girl” GiRL Power event, visit here.