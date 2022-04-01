AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported that crews responded to a house fire late Thursday night on the 400 block of NE 6th Avenue.

According to the department, crews arrived at around 11:35 p.m. Thursday on the scene and found “heavy fire” showing from the first floor of a two-story house. The house was vacant with boarded-up windows, and a second alarm was called based on the size of the building.

Crews extinguished the fire from the outside of the building, according to the department, and found no people inside during their search. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and the blaze was considered under control by 11:50 p.m.



via the Amarillo Fire Department

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office reported to investigate the fire, though the Amarillo Fire Department did not state a cause at the time of its announcement.