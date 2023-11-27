AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WT Enterprise Center said Thursday, Nov. 30 is the last chance to enter the 2023-24 Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge.

The last orientation will be Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. To apply for the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge, business owners must attend at least one orientation to review the process of eligibility and selection requirements.

Business owners can RSVP for the orientation here.

Applications to enter into the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m. Applications can be submitted on the WT Enterprise Center website.

According to the WT Enterprise Center, the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge is a “$300,000 business plan competition for established businesses to apply for investment.” Businesses will compete for an investment of up to $75,000.