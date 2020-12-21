Last night of Christmas in the Gardens before Christmas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday was the last day for Christmas in the Gardens over at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

When people visited the gardens, they were able to get hot chocolate, coffee, s’mores, and get their picture taken with Santa Claus.

Greg Lusk, executive director of the Amarillo Botanical Gardens said they saw fewer people than last year, due to COVID-19.

Lusk said they may sure that people followed guidelines and had precautions in place to make sure everyone stayed safe.

Lusk said the weather also helped with the turn out this year too.

“Well, it went pretty well. About 50 percent of what it was last year because I’m sure COVID. The weather was good mostly. So I think it was covid. We have been careful to require masks and to do sanitizing and I think its gone well,” said Lusk

The Botanical Gardens will be holding an encore night of Christmas in the Gardens the day after Christmas.

Lusk said after Christmas in the Gardens, the Amarillo Botanical Gardens are getting ready for spring by taking down lights and planting new flowers.

If you would like to go to the encore night, tickets will be $5 and the gates will open at 6 PM.