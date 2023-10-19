AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains (Girl Scouts of TOP) announced that today is the last day to purchase tickets to the 2023 Women of Distinction Amarillo Awards. Officials said the event is set to take place on Oct. 26 at the West Texas A&M University Alumni Banquet Hall.

According to a Girl Scouts press release, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. dinner will begin at 6 p.m., and tickets are priced at $75 per person.

Officials listed this year’s honorees including:

Woman of Distinction – Claudia Stuart, Professor Emeritus, West Texas A&M University

Lifetime Achievement – Shirley Thomas, Community Volunteer

Man Enough – R.J. Soleyjacks, Principal, Hamlet Elementary

Rising Star – Cadence Phillips, Troop 5705

Honorary Rising Star – Cloie Rodgers, *posthumously recognized

Community Partner – Atmos Energy

The release detailed that the event will also feature auction prizes for people who cannot attend the event and the auction will close at 7 p.m.

Girl Scouts of TOP auction prizes will include:

Ski Holiday – Jackson Hole Skiing Package with 3 Night Stay at The Lodge, Two Days of Skiing for (2), Fairmont Chateau Whistler in British Columbia, Canada 3 Night Stay with a $400 Gift Card for Skiing for (2)

– Jackson Hole Skiing Package with 3 Night Stay at The Lodge, Two Days of Skiing for (2), Fairmont Chateau Whistler in British Columbia, Canada 3 Night Stay with a $400 Gift Card for Skiing for (2) Photo Booth Fun – Ginger Snaps Photo Booth Company gift certificate for Digital Only Photo Booth Package including 3 hours with booth host, basic grey or black backdrop, custom graphics, and instant photo delivery.

– Ginger Snaps Photo Booth Company gift certificate for Digital Only Photo Booth Package including 3 hours with booth host, basic grey or black backdrop, custom graphics, and instant photo delivery. Theater Night Out – (4) tickets to the December production at Amarillo Little Theatre, $40 gift certificate to Aspen Creek Grill.

To purchase tickets for the event visit the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains website.