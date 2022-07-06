AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement on social media, the 2022 “Las Fiestas de Amarillo” event has been scheduled for July 16 and July 17, located at the grounds of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on SE 11th Avenue.

Published event details noted that the two-day event will run from noon on July 16 through 10 p.m. on July 17, and feature a parade, food booths, games, a silent auction, live entertainment, and other attractions for the open public.

Regarding admission, officials with the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church said that the public will be able to access the event for free on July 16 and for most of July 17. After 7 p.m. on July 17, those over 14 years of age will be asked to pay $7 for admission. However, the church noted that those under 14 years old will be able to attend the event for free, throughout its entire duration.

Historically, the Las Fiestas de Amarillo event has been organized by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo; 2022 will be the event’s 41st year. The diocese asked those with further questions on the event to call the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church parish office at 806-372-1128.