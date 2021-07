HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A “large pot grow operation” was found by Hartley County Sheriff’s after receiving a tip and obtaining a search warrant, according to the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that they recovered 20 plants and 10 totes full of marijuana located at 803 Main Street in Hartley.

An arrest has not been made, according to the office.