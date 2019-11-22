Large field in the race for Texas Dist. 13; Rep. Thornberry addresses candidates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is a crowded field already in the race for Texas District 13 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

As of right now, eight candidates have filed statements of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

On the Republican side, there are Amarillo City Council Member Elaine Hays, Josh Winegarner from Canyon, and Vance Snider II from Amarillo. There are also Jamie Culley and Monique Worthy, both from Wichita Falls, in addition to Chris Ekstrom.

Two Democrats are in the race right now, Greg Sagan and Gus Luis Trujillo, both from Amarillo.

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Amarillo) currently holds that seat but is not seeking reelection. He released a statement earlier this week.

While the law does not require candidates to live in the district, Congressman Thornberry said anyone who lives outside of the district ought to run where they live.

We caught up with him on Veterans Day and he shared those sentiments.

“As I said when I announced I was retiring, the number one thing I will look for is somebody who can work with others to get things done. What we do not need in Washington is somebody who’s just going to contribute to the noise. We need somebody who’s going to be effective for agriculture, and Bell Helicopter and Pantex and the medical center and all of that,” Rep. Thornberry said.

The congressman’s team shared concerns about Chris Ekstrom, who they said is a Dallas businessman, in addition to others.

“I would say what I’m a little surprised about is how many people seem to be interested in running for the job who don’t live in the district. Whether it’s a rich fellow from Dallas or somebody from Levelland or people from outside the district seem to be interested in it,” Rep. Thornberry added. “Surely we can find good people who live in the district, who know the district, who can do a better job than I’ve done even and I think those people will come to the floor.”

Ekstrom’s FEC statement of candidacy shows a P.O. Box in Wichita Falls. We have reached out to Ekstrom’s team and are waiting on a statement.

There are also several who are considering running but have yet to file. The primary is not until march third and candidates can file up until December 9. The next deadline to file campaign finance statements with the FEC is December 20.