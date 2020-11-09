Lanes closed temporarily on Bell Street for sewer main relocation project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Beginning Tuesday, motorists traveling south along Bell Street south of Interstate-40 will encounter closed lanes for a sewer main relocation project.

The west lane and transition lane will be closed. One lane will be open for southbound traffic. Traffic in this area will be impacted for approximately two months as the project is completed.

The City of Amarillo and its contractor would like to thank residents, businesses and motorists for their patience and understanding.

For more information please call the City of Amarillo’s Capital Projects and Development Engineering department at (806) 378-9334.

