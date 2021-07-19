Lane closures near Dumas begin this morning

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Barriers in the north and southbound lanes of US 87/US 287 have begun to be set down near County Road I, this morning.

This part of US 87/US 287 north of Dumas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the next two to three months while phase one of the rehabilitation project is under construction.

“The ultimate scope of work is to upgrade the existing lanes to concrete pavement – from .32 miles south of CR I to .47 miles north of CR I on US 87.” said TxDOT. “In addition to concrete paving, this project will include storm sewer, curb and gutter, traffic signals, signing, and striping. Sidewalks will also be included on both sides for pedestrians and the existing on-street parking in town will remain.”

Motorists are asked to be cautious through the construction zone and obey all traffic signs.