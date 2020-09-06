Lane closures for the week of September 6, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of September 6, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

• Watch for various lane closures on Airport Boulevard and on 3rd Avenue under Airport Boulevard for seal coat operations.

Shoulder Closures:

• On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the shoulder will be closed on FM 1912 eastbound at Lakeside Drive. The signal crew will be boring and laying new electric cable for the street lights on State Loop (SL) 335 and SH 136.

• On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the left shoulder of SL 335 will be closed in both directions from Eastern Street to Glenn Street. Crews will be cleaning debris from the center median drains.

• On Thursday, Sept. 10, the shoulder will be closed on SL 335 eastbound from Glenn Street to Eastern Street while crews clean the culverts.

Crews will be replacing the metal beam guard fence:

• On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed at County Road 29.

• On Thursday, Sept. 10, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at County Road 29.

• On Friday, Sept. 11, the inside lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions at County Road 29.

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: I-40 at Whitaker Road, Lakeside Drive and Pullman Road:

The replacement of these bridges has reached an important milestone which will result in a major traffic switch. The new bridges on I-40 westbound have been completed and all traffic will be diverted to these new bridges, in both directions, starting Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

The movement of traffic to the new lanes will continue through the evening of Sunday, Sept. 13 and motorists should expect delays and shifting traffic patterns. I-40 westbound traffic from the Pullman Road entrance ramp to Eastern Street will be reduced to one lane during this time. Eastbound traffic will also be reduced to one lane starting at 7 p.m. each night.

The traffic detour will be completed in time for the morning commute on Monday, Sept. 14. All traffic will be on the new westbound bridges with traffic opened to two lanes in each direction. This traffic configuration will remain in place until the conclusion of the project, which includes the construction of two new bridges on I-40 eastbound.

