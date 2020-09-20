Lane closures for the week of September 20, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of September 20, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

• Watch for various nighttime lane closures as crews replace concrete and metal guard railing at Avondale Street and I-40 and at US 60 and State Loop (SL) 335. The shoulders and left lanes of the frontage roads will be closed at both locations while this work takes place.

• Expect various lane closures on I-27 in both directions from 26th Avenue to 45th Avenue for patching repairs.

• There will be various lanes closed on Airport Blvd. for seal coat related clean-up in both directions.

Other work:

• The right shoulders on I-40 will be closed in both directions from Ross to Arthur for pavement edge repair.

• On Monday, Sept. 21, FM 293 will be closed between SH 136 and FM 683 for seal coat operations. Traffic will be detoured to FM 245. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, watch for mobile operations seeping loose rock off of FM 293.

• The center median shoulders will be closed on State Loop 335 between Eastern Street and Glenn Street on Wednesday, Sept. 23 for drainage clean-up.

CONSTRUCTION UPDATES

Coulter Street & SL 335 (Hollywood Road):

• Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 22, Hollywood Road will be reduced to one lane from I-27 and west through Coulter Street.

• On Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., Coulter Street will be closed at SL 335 while crews place 35 concrete bridge beams as construction of the new overpass progresses. This work will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly and should be finished by 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.

• Coulter traffic should follow posted detours.

I-40 at Lakeside Drive

• In the next few days, the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive will be closed for reconstruction, along with the eastbound I-40 bridges at Whitaker Road and Lakeside Drive. This construction will last about 18 months.

• On Friday, Sept. 25, Lakeside Drive will be closed between the frontage roads at I-40 for the Lakeside Drive bridge demolition. Depending on direction, traffic will detour to Airport Boulevard or Whitaker Road. This closure will continue through the weekend and Lakeside Drive will reopen at 6 a.m., Monday, Sept. 28.

