Lane closures for the week of October 25, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of October 25, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

• Watch for various lane closures on I-40 from the Oldham County line to Adkisson Road for patching repairs.

• Various lanes will be closed leaving downtown south on Pierce and Taylor streets while crews work on bridge joints on 15th Avenue.

• Watch for lane closures along the I-40 frontage road in both directions from Arthur Street to Nelson Street for patching repairs.

More from MyHighPlains.com: