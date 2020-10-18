Lane closures for the week of October 18, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of October 18, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

• Watch for various lane and ramp closures along the I-27 and I-40 frontage roads while crews edge curb lines.

• Various lanes will be closed along I-40 in both directions from the Oldham County line to Adkisson Road for patching repairs.

• On the I-40 frontage roads, watch for various lane closures from Pullman Road to Nelson Drive for patching repairs.

As TxDOT’s contractor begins bridge repair and other work on I-40, west of the downtown interchange, expect the following closures:

• The left lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions from Olsen Street to Paramount Drive for the duration of the 2-year long project.

• Western Street will be closed in both directions under I-40 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly beginning Friday, Oct. 16 through Monday, Oct. 19 for bridge demolition.

• On Friday, Oct. 23, the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp between Soncy Road and Coulter Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Patching Repair:

• Be prepared to stop on RM 1061 westbound on Tuesday, Oct. 20 as crews make patching repairs.

Other Work:

• Be mindful of mowers and weed eaters along the I-27 and I-40 corridors.

On Monday, Oct. 19, crews will be patching at the intersection of SH 136 and Stinnett Road. Follow posted detours.

• On Wednesday, Oct. 21, railroad crews will be working on railroad crossings on Spur 228 and US 287 and will detour traffic.

