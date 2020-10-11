Lane closures for the week of October 11, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of October 11, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

On Monday, Oct. 12, the following locations will be closed for sign installation:

• The northbound exit to SH 136 from State Loop (SL) 335.

• The westbound exit to FM 1912 from US 60.

• The right lane of SH 136 southbound from mile markers 98 to 100.

Lane Closures:

• On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the left lane of SL 335 westbound and the right lane of SL 335 eastbound will be closed between Eastern Street and Northside Drive while crews clean culverts.

• On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the shoulder of SH 136 will be closed at Stinnett Road for repair work in the intersection. Stinnett Road will also be closed.

• Various lanes of US 87 southbound will be closed from St. Francis Avenue to 15th Avenue for bridge deck repair.

• Expect left lane closures on I-27 from 45th Avenue to 26th Avenue for median repair and drainage work.

Other Work:

• Watch for mowers and weed eaters along the I-27 and I-40 corridors in the Amarillo city limits.

