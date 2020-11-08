Lane closures for the week of November 8, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of November 8, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

Watch for various lane closures throughout the week on I-27 and I-40 for patching repairs.



On SH 136, watch for shoulder closures in the northbound lane starting at FM 1912 and continuing north for 22 miles as additional passing lanes are added over the next several months.

Other Work:

On Monday, Nov. 9, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed at Willow Creek for patching repairs.

